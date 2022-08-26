Lebanese submarine finds 10 bodies on sunken migrant ship

BEIRUT (AP) — A small submarine has found the remains of 10 migrants who drowned when their boat sank in late April off the coast of Lebanon with about 30 people on board. The boat was carrying around 80 Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians trying to migrate by sea to Italy when it went down following a confrontation with the Lebanese navy. Ten bodies were recovered that night, including one of a child, while 48 survivors were pulled from the Mediterranean Sea. Capt. Scott Waters, who operated the submarine, told reporters on Friday that one body was found just outside the wreck, one above it and four some ways away from it. Four other bodies were found inside the wreck.

