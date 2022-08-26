More polio virus detected in upstate New York wastewater

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The virus that causes polio has been found in wastewater samples from another upstate New York county, prompting state health officials to warn of expanding “community spread” of the life-threatening virus. The state Department of Health said the polio virus was detected in four samples from Sullivan County, two each in July and August. Sullivan County is several dozen miles northwest of Rockland County, where officials on July 21 announced the first case of polio in the United States in nearly a decade. The unidentified young adult was unvaccinated. State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett again urged residents to make sure they are immunized.

