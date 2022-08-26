NAACP supports removal of Cowboys for Trump cofounder

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The NAACP is supporting efforts to bar a New Mexico-based county commissioner from holding public office, alleging that the Cowboys for Trump cofounder has sought to disenfranchise voters — including people of color — and stoke insurrection. The nation’s oldest civil rights organization is urging a state district court judge to remove and disqualify Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin from holding future public office, noting Griffin’s presence at the Jan. 6 insurrection and his recent refusal to certify local election results. Judgement is pending after a two-day bench trial. Griffin has invoked free speech guarantees his defense, comparing himself to civil rights protesters.

