Poland and South Korea to seal $5.8 billion military deal

MORAG, Poland (AP) — Poland is scheduled to seal a deal with South Korea for the purchase of some $5.8 billion worth of tanks, howitzers and ammunition. Poland’s deputy prime minister and the head of South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration are expected to sign the contracts at a military base in northern Poland on Friday. Poland’s conservative government has moved to strengthen the country’s defense and deterrence capabilities in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Under the deal with South Korea, Poland is purchasing 180 K2 Black Panther tanks worth some $3.4 billion and 212 K9 Thunder howitzers worth some $2.4 billion. The deal includes training, logistics and ammunition.

