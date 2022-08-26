Russia blocks final document at nuclear treaty conference
By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia has blocked agreement on the final document of a four-week review of the U.N. treaty considered the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament which criticized its takeover of Europe’s largest nuclear plant soon after Russian troops invaded Ukraine. The deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department told Friday’s delayed final meeting of the conference reviewing the 50-year-old Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty that “unfortunately there is no consensus on this document.” He insisted that many countries — not just Russia — didn’t agree with “a whole host of issues” in the 36-page last draft.