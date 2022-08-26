US upgrades Arctic engagement with new ambassadorial post

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is upgrading its engagement with the Arctic Council and countries with an interest in a region that’s rapidly changing due to climate change. The State Department said Friday the U.S. would appoint an ambassador-at-large for the Arctic to deal with national security, environmental and development issues in the far North. The Arctic has been a hotbed of activity in recent years as warming seas have reduced ice coverage and opened new shipping lanes. Russia has made the Arctic a priority, concerning the United States. The U.S. has had an Arctic coordinator for many years, but the upgraded position may bring new energy to the job.

