Van crashes into Brussels sidewalk terrace; 3 injured

BRUSSELS (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suspect after a speeding van clipped a sidewalk terrace in the center of Brussels and slightly injured at least three people. A spokesperson for the Brussels prosecutor’s office said the van’s driver rode off after running into the some tables in Belgium’s capital on Friday. The spokesperson says authorities “are still assessing several possible motives,” including extremism, but haven’t ruled out the driver’s actions as an accident. Security camera pictures showed the white van driving through a narrow side alley of the Rue Neuve shopping street, and then clipping, rather than driving into, a few tables as people scattered to safety.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.