Deadly clashes shake Libya’s capital, killing 2 civilians

CAIRO (AP) — A Libyan official says clashes have broken out between rival militias in Libya’s capital, killing at least two civilians and wounding many others. An emergency services spokesman said Saturday among the dead was a comedian known for his social media videos who he was shot in the chest. The spokesman says many other civilians were wounded in the clashes that centered in the capital city of Tripoli. Footage circulated online showed houses and vehicles apparently damaged from the fighting. The violence is the latest escalation to threaten the relative calm in Libya after nearly a decade of civil war, where two rival governments are locked in a political stalemate.

