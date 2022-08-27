Hungary fireworks go on but weather agency controversy stays
By JUSTIN SPIKE
Associated Press
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — An elaborate fireworks display has taken place under calm skies in Hungary’s capital. That comes after a postponement of the show last weekend caused controversy when it led to the firing of the country’s top meteorologists over their weather predictions. Saturday’s event, a rescheduling of the display planned for Hungary’s national holiday a week earlier, drew tens of thousands to the Danube River in Budapest On Monday, the two top officials at Hungary’s Na.tional Meteorological Service were fired after the agency prediction of a high probability of heavy rain for Hungary’s national holiday. Storms struck that night but did not hit the capital. Critics of Hungary’s nationalist government say it takes punitive actions reminiscent of the country’s communist past.