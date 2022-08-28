Jack Harlow makes early mark at MTV Video Music Awards

Rapper Jack Harlow took flight to open the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday before coming away with an early victory. Harlow kicked off his performance inside a mock airplane walking down aisle while performing his hit song “First Class,” which was sampled by Fergie’s “Glamorous.” The rapper joined Fergie onstage – wearing a sparkling silver dress with the red words “First Class” – who sang her 2006 jam. Lizzo had Taylor Swift dancing out of her seat while she performed her new single “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” The VMAs are being being held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

