Kenyan cyclist dies in crash during gravel race in Vermont

WEST WINDSOR, Vt. (AP) — Kenyan cyclist Sule Kangangi has died in a crash during a gravel race in Vermont. Kangangi was competing in the Vermont Overland race on Saturday when he died in a crash at high speed. The wife of president-elect William Ruto of Kenya posted on Twitter that she was shocked to learn the sad news that he had passed away after a tragic crash. Rachel Ruto wrote: “We will all miss him as an individual. Kenya has lost a champion. Rest in peace Sule.” The Vermont Overland is a 59-mile dirt road bicycle race that includes nearly 7,000 feet of climbing.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.