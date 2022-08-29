First lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID after rebound

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and plans to return to Washington on Tuesday. The president’s wife came down with a “rebound” case of the coronavirus nearly a week ago. Jill Biden’s communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, announced the negative test Monday night in a statement. Jill Biden has been isolating at her family’s house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, since testing positive on Aug. 24. At the time her spokesperson said she was not experiencing any symptoms. She first tested positive for the virus on Aug. 15, when she and President Joe Biden were vacationing in South Carolina.

