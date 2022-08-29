Governor declares water emergency for Mississippi capital
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS and MICHAEL GOLDBERG
Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he is declaring a state of emergency after excessive rainfall worsened problems in a water treatment plant in the capital city. Water pressure is low in much of Jackson. Reeves says the state will distribute drinking water and water for flushing toilets. The Pearl River flooded streets and at least one home in Jackson, days after storms dumped heavy rain. But water levels were receding Monday. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says the water did not rise as high as expected, sparing many homes and businesses. Jackson has had water system problems for years.