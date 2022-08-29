Iran president: No way back to nuclear deal if probe goes on

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president is warning that any roadmap to restore Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers must see international inspectors end their probe on man-made uranium particles found at undeclared sites in the country. In a rare news conference Monday marking his first year in office, President Ebrahim Raisi also issued threats against Israel and tried to sound upbeat as Iran’s economy and rial currency has cratered under the weight of international sanctions. Tehran and Washington have traded written responses in recent weeks on the finer points of the roadmap, which would see sanctions lifted against Iran in exchange for it restricting its rapidly advancing nuclear program.

By NASSER KARIMI and JON GAMBRELL Associated Press

