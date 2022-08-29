Police: Tip led to arrest of man in random Detroit shootings

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police say a tip from someone close to the suspect led to his capture in the random shootings of four people, three fatally. Chief James White also said that the 19-year-old man may have been suffering from mental illness. He said an investigation is still underway into a motive for shootings that erupted early Sunday and fueled anxiety across the city until the man was captured later that evening. Police said the first shooting came at 4:45 a.m. when a 28-year-old man was shot by an assailant without provocation. About 30 minutes later police got their first 911 call for shots fired and found a woman in her 40s on a sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds.

