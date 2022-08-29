Russia identifies 2nd suspect in death of nationalist Dugina

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top security agency has identified a second Ukrainian who it alleges was involved in the killing of the daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologue. The FSB said that Bogdan Tsyganenko helped prepare the killing of Darya Dugina, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, who was described by some in the West as “Putin’s brain.” The FSB charged that Tsyganenko provided the main suspect with a fake ID and fake license plates, and helped her assemble an explosive device that was planted in Dugina’s car. Dugina died when a remotely controlled explosive device planted in her SUV blew up on the night of Aug. 20 as she was driving on the outskirts of Moscow.

