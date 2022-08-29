Sub ends Lebanon mission after finding sunken migrant boat

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese legislator says a submarine has ended its mission after locating a boat carrying migrants that sank earlier this year but bigger equipment are needed in order to pull it out. Monday’s comments by legislator Ashraf Rifi came days after the submarine found the remains of at least 10 migrants who drowned when their boat sank in April off the coast of northern Lebanon with about 30 people on board. The sinking was the greatest migrant tragedy for Lebanon in recent years and put the government further on the defensive at a time when the country is in economic free fall.

