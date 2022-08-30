Greece heralds deal to recoup 161 ancient treasures from US

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has struck a complex deal for the eventual return from a U.S. billionaire’s private collection of 161 top quality ancient Greek artifacts dating from more than 4,000 years ago. It’s a new approach in the country’s efforts to reclaim its cultural heritage. A government spokesman said Tuesday that Parliament will vote to ratify the agreement, which involves New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, a top Greek museum and a Delaware-based cultural institute. He said the deal will recognize Greece’s ownership of the 161 artifacts from the Early Bronze Age Cycladic civilization, known for its enigmatic marble figurines. The works will first be exhibited later this year in Athens, and subsequently at the Metropolitan Museum, he said.

