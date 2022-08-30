Judge: Congregation at oldest US synagogue can stay, for now

A Rhode Island judge has ruled in favor of the congregation currently worshiping at the nation’s oldest synagogue. The judge on Monday dismissed an effort by the New York congregation that owns the Newport building to evict the Rhode Island-based congregation. The New York congregation denied trying to evict the tenants, saying it wants to take control of the board that oversees the synagogue’s day-to-day operations. The president of the New York congregation says the motion was dismissed on a technicality, and the legal case will proceed. Touro Synagogue was consecrated in 1763.

