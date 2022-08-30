Medication recommended for Colorado clinic shooting suspect

DENVER (AP) — A prison psychologist and a psychiatrist say a mentally ill man charged with killing three people and wounding eight others at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015 could be made well enough to stand trial if he is given anti-psychotic medication. They testified Tuesday during a hearing in federal court in Denver to determine whether Robert Dear should be forcibly medicated to treat his delusional disorder. Dear attended the hearing and interrupted proceedings with outbursts at times, yelling at the judge at the end of the day for not being able to take the stand.

