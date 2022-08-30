Skip to Content
Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS and MICHAEL GOLDBERG
Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is struggling with multiple water problems — too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use. Parts of Jackson were without running water Tuesday because flooding worsened problems in one of two water-treatment plants. The city of 150,000 had already been under a boil-water notice for a month because the Health Department found cloudy water that could cause digestive problems. Gov. Tate Reeves has declared a state of emergency for Jackson’s water system. Water is being distributed, for drinking and for flushing toilets.

