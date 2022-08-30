Religious schools shun state funding despite Maine victory

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Parents of children enrolled in Maine religious schools fought all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court for the state to treat tuition reimbursements the same as other private schools. But only one religious school has signed up to participate so far. Religious schools have been in no rush to apply after the state attorney general said they’d have to abide by the same state antidiscrimination laws as other schools. Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said the two schools involved in the lawsuit have policies that discriminate on a basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.