St. Kitts law criminalizing gay sex found unconstitutional

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The top court for nine eastern Caribbean nations and territories has struck down a colonial-era law against homosexual conduct in St. Kitts and Nevis, ruling that sexual orientation is covered by the right to privacy. LGBTQ activists celebrated the ruling issued Tuesday by the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. They noted that gay people on the twin-island nation have tended to avoid medical care for fear of losing their job, being assaulted or being prosecuted or stigmatized by health care providers and the government. Gay rights activists had sued the small country’s attorney general, arguing that the right to liberty covers consensual sexual activity.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.