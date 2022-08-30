Tea drinkers enjoy possible health benefits, study suggests

People who drink tea may be a little more likely to live longer than those who don’t. That’s according to a large study of British tea drinkers published Monday in Annals of Internal Medicine. Scientists found two or more cups daily was tied with a modest benefit: a 9% to 13% lower risk of death from any cause. Adding milk or sugar didn’t change the results. Past studies in China and Japan, where green tea is popular, suggested health benefits. The new study extends the good news to the U.K.’s favorite drink: black tea. A study like this is based on observing people’s habits and health. It can’t prove cause and effect.

