UN: First grain shipment departs Ukraine for war-torn Yemen

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. food agency says the first vessel carrying grain from Ukraine to war-torn Yemen since the war in Europe began has departed a Black Sea port. The move will help ease one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. The World Food Program says the MV Karteria, with 37,000 metric tons of wheat grain on board, left the Ukrainian port of Yuzhny on Tuesday. The WFP-chartered vessel will stop first in Turkey, where the grain will be milled into flour before sailing to Yemen, where over 17 million people are struggling with acute hunger.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.