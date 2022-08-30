US to respond to request for special master for Trump docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is set to respond to the Trump legal team’s request for a special master to review the documents seized during an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago this month. The filing is due ahead of a Thursday hearing in which U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is set to hear arguments on the matter. In a separate development, the Trump legal team has grown with the addition of another attorney. Chris Kise, Florida’s former solicitor general, has joined the team of lawyers representing Trump. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.