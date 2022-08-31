Defense: Forced medication likely won’t help accused gunman

DENVER (AP) — A defense expert says forcibly administering anti-psychotic medication to a man charged with killing three people and wounding eight others in a 2015 attack on a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic probably won’t make him well enough to stand trial and could also harm his health. Dr. George Woods Jr. testified during a hearing Wednesday in Denver federal court to determine whether Robert Dear could be injected with the drugs while restrained. The 64-year-old has been diagnosed with delusional disorder. A prison psychiatrist and psychologist earlier testified that there was a substantial likelihood the drugs could make Dear well enough to be able to work with his lawyers.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.