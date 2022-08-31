Kenyan court starts hearing challenges to presidential vote

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s Supreme Court has started hearing arguments in challenges to the presidential election. Losing opposition candidate Raila Odinga is among those challenging the results and alleging a range of problems with the election process. Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner earlier this month with just over 50% of votes. The court must rule on all challenges by the end of Monday. Kenya’s election has been peaceful.

