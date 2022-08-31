Man convicted in 1st retrial of ex-sleuth’s troubled legacy

NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been convicted again in the first retrial stemming from scrutiny of a once-lauded New York City homicide detective who was later accused of framing suspects. A Brooklyn judge delivered the verdict Wednesday in Eliseo DeLeon’s case. He was imprisoned for nearly a quarter-century before his murder conviction was thrown out in 2019, and he was granted a new trial. He is among nearly 20 people whose convictions have been overturned in cases involving long-retired Detective Louis Scarcella, who denies any wrongdoing. Prosecutors exonerated, or at least declined to retry, most of those people but decided to proceed against DeLeon.

