Olympics attack victims’ families agree on deal with Germany

BERLIN (AP) — The families of 11 Israeli athletes killed by Palestinian attackers at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich and the German government have reached a deal over the long-disputed amount of compensation. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’ office said Wednesday that “the German government welcomes the fact that it has now been possible to reach agreement with the relatives on an overall concept to mark the 50th anniversary.” Earlier this month, the families had threatened to boycott Monday’s 50-year anniversary ceremony because they said the amount offered was too low. Members of the Palestinian group Black September broke into the Olympic Village, killed two athletes from Israel’s national team and took nine more hostage on Sept. 5, 1972. The hostages died in a rescue attempt.

