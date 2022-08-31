Olympics attack victims’ families close to deal with Germany

BERLIN (AP) — The families of 11 Israeli athletes killed by Palestinian attackers at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich and the German government are close to reaching a deal over the long-disputed amount of the compensation. Several German and Israeli media reported Wednesday that Germany increased its offer to the families to around 28 million euros (dollars), but that a final deal has not yet been signed. Earlier this month, the families had threatened to boycott Monday’s 50-year anniversary ceremony in Munich because they said the amount they had been offered was too low. Members of the Palestinian group Black September broke into the Olympic Village, killed two athletes from Israel’s national team and took nine more hostage on Sept. 5, 1972. The hostages died in a rescue attempt.

