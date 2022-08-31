Russia launches war games with China, others

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has launched weeklong war games that involve forces from China and other nations in a show of growing defense cooperation between Moscow and Beijing as they both face tensions with the U.S. The maneuvers are also intended to demonstrate that Moscow has a sufficient capability for massive drills even as its troops are engaged in military action in Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry says that the Vostok 2022 (East 2022) exercise will be held until Sept. 7 at seven firing ranges in Russia’s Far East and the Sea of Japan and involve more than 50,000 troops and over 5,000 weapons units, including 140 aircraft and 60 warships.

