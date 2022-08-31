Serena Williams plays 2nd seed Kontaveit in US Open Round 2

NEW YORK (AP) — For as long as Serena Williams remains in the U.S. Open bracket, one overwhelming question hangs over the tournament: Could this be the last chance to watch her play? The second opportunity for spectators to shower Williams with adoration at what is possibly her final tournament is scheduled for Wednesday night in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Her opponent is No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit, a 26-year-old from Estonia. Kontaveit’s current ranking is much better than Williams’ is but her career resume lacks so much as one quarterfinal victory at any Slam event. The 40-year-old Williams has hinted this will be her final tournament. The 23-time major champion won her first trophy at Flushing Meadows at age 17 in 1999.

