Slain Marine’s family revives Alec Baldwin defamation suit

NEW YORK (AP) — A defamation lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin by the family of a Marine killed in Afghanistan has been revived. They’re suing Baldwin for comments he made online. The sisters and widow of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum allege Baldwin subjected them to online threats and harassment after he posted and commented on a photo shared online by one of McCollum’s sisters. She had been in Washington during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. The suit was initially filed in Wyoming but dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, because Baldwin made the posts in New York. The current lawsuit was filed in New York on Friday and seeks $25 million in punitive and compensatory damages.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.