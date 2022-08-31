St. Louis prosecutor again seeks to clear convicted killer

St. Louis’ top prosecutor has filed a motion asking a judge to vacate the conviction that sent a man to prison nearly 30 years ago for a murder he has long claimed he didn’t commit. Lamar Johnson was convicted in the 1994 killing of 25-year-old Marcus Boyd in an alleged drug dispute. Johnson’s claims of innocence and other new evidence in recent years convinced St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner that he was wrongfully convicted. In fact, his case was compelling enough to spur a new Missouri law that makes it easier for prosecutors to get new hearings in cases like Johnson’s. Gardner filed a motion to vacate the conviction on Wednesday.

