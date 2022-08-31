Vessel runs aground, briefly blocking Suez Canal

CAIRO (AP) — The body that oversees Egypt’s Suez Canal says an oil tanker ran aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal, briefly blocking the global waterway before being freed. The Suez Canal Authority says the Singaporean-flagged Affinity V vessel became wedged in a single-lane stretch of the canal on Wednesday before it was freed by tug boats. In March of 2021, the Japanese-owned Ever Given, a colossal container ship, was stuck for nearly a week in the canal halting billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce amid.

