2 Palestinians killed in West Bank, one by local gunmen

JERUSALEM (AP) — Two Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank. The official Palestinian news agency initially blamed both deaths on Israeli troops conducting arrest raids, but later reported that Palestinian gunmen were suspected in one of the deaths. The Israeli military says troops traded fire with Palestinian gunmen in the Balata refugee camp in the northern West Bank when they went to arrest a wanted Palestinian. Witnesses say a 25-year-old was shot dead by one or more Palestinian gunmen after the Israeli troops left the area. The news agency says a 26-year-old was killed in clashes with Israeli troops near Ramallah.

