Chile’s move to replace dictatorship constitution faces test

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Two years ago, the vast majority of Chileans reached a conclusion: The constitution needs to change. Now, as voters prepare for a referendum Sunday, many Chileans think the proposed new charter will be rejected. There are frustrations over the process, questions about its content and what supporters say is a surge in fake news that has confused citizens about what is actually in the document. Just under 80% of Chileans voted to call for a new constitution in October 2020. But opinion polls indicate Chileans may be poised to reject the replacement document drawn up by a constitutional convention elected in 2021.

