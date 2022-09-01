German carrier Lufthansa’s pilots to strike Friday over pay

BERLIN (AP) — A union representing pilots at German carrier Lufthansa says they will stage a walk-out Friday after demands for a pay increase were rejected by management. The union accused Lufthansa on Thursday of failing to improve on their previous offer, leaving pilots no choice but to go on strike. According to Lufthansa the company had offered a one-off increase of $900, amounting to a 5% increase for senior pilots and an 18% increase for those starting the profession. The union had called for a 5.5% raise this year and an automatic above-inflation increase in 2023. In addition, pilots are seeking a new pay and holiday structure that the airline said would increase its staffing costs by about 40%, or some $900 million over two years.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.