German gasoline, transport prices jump as subsidies expire

BERLIN (AP) — Prices for gasoline and public transport in Germany have surged as government subsidies expired, hurting commuters already struggling with energy costs. Germany’s biggest auto club said Thursday initial estimates indicated that the average price of one liter of E10 super was about 0.25 euros higher in the morning than the previous day. Thursday also marked the end of a special nine-euro ($9) monthly public transport ticket unveiled by the government in May to ease the pain of inflation. It was hailed as a success for allowing millions of people to travel the country cheaply, while saving dioxide emissions.

