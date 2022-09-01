Germany: man charged over attempts to hire contract killer

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say a man has been charged with attempted incitement to murder after allegedly paying thousands of dollars in attempts to engage a contract killer to slay the partner of a man he desired. But the accused later discovered he had been defrauded by a darknet website. Prosecutors in the German capital said Thursday that they had indicted the 28-year-old, who was arrested in April. They said that the suspect first tried winning over the object of his desire using “witch’s curses” booked online. Prosecutors said the suspect allegedly decided in February to kill the man’s partner.

