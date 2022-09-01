Iran sends nuclear talks response; US casts doubt on offer
By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has sent a written response in negotiations over a final draft of a roadmap for parties to return to its tattered nuclear deal with world powers. However, the U.S. cast doubt on Tehran’s offer early Friday. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a statement that “the sent text has a constructive approach with the aim of finalizing the negotiations.” Iran offered no public acknowledgment of what it said. In Washington, the State Department confirmed it received Iran’s response through the European Union. However, it described the Iranian offer as “not constructive,” without elaborating.