Lawyer: Ohio man’s police shooting death reckless, senseless

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An attorney representing the family of a man fatally shot in Ohio’s capital city by police has called the shooting senseless and accused the officer of reckless behavior. Donovan Lewis was shot early Tuesday morning by police trying to arrest him on warrants. Attorney Rex Elliott questioned the speed of the shooting, which appears to happen within a second or less of Officer Ricky Anderson opening the door to a bedroom where Lewis slept. Elliott made the point in criticizing suggestions by the police chief that Lewis had something in his hand when he was shot. No weapon was found.

