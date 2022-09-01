Lufthansa cancels many flights Friday due to pilots’ strike

BERLIN (AP) — German carrier Lufthansa says it is canceling almost all passenger and cargo flights Friday from its two biggest hubs, Frankfurt and Munich, due to a planned strike by pilots. A union representing Lufthansa pilots said early Thursday that they will stage a walk-out after demands for a pay increase were rejected by management. According to Lufthansa the company had offered a one-off increase of $900, amounting to a 5% increase for senior pilots and an 18% increase for those starting the profession. The union had called for a 5.5% raise this year and an automatic above-inflation increase in 2023. It said pilots are also seeking a new pay and holiday structure that the airline said would increase its staffing costs by about 40%.

