Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A man lauded as a hero for confronting a shooter inside an Oregon grocery store Sunday was convicted of child sex crimes while in the U.S. Army decades ago. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Donald Surrett, Jr. died while trying to stop Ethan Miller’s shooting rampage at a Safeway store in Bend. Police said Surrett’s decision cost him his life but likely saved the lives of others. Records show Surrett pleaded guilty in 1994 to two counts of carnal knowledge and two counts of indecent acts. A military court sentenced Surrett to 10 years in prison. Bend Police Department spokeswoman Sheila Miller said Surrett’s background doesn’t change that he acted heroically during this incident.

