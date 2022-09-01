Mastriano sues Jan. 6 committee over deposition authority

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor is suing the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, contesting its legal ability to force him to answer questions about it. The lawsuit filed Thursday by Doug Mastriano contends that the committee lacks House Republican appointees, and doesn’t comply with House rules for conducting a compelled deposition of witnesses. A committee spokesperson declined comment. Mastriano’s lawyer has said his client is willing to voluntarily testify publicly before the panel. Mastriano helped organize efforts in Pennsylvania to submit alternate presidential electors beholden to former President Donald Trump and was seen outside the Capitol as pro-Trump demonstrators attacked police.

