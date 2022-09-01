Poland to demand WWII reparations from Germany
By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA
Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s top politician says that the government will seek equivalent of $1.3 trillion in reparations from Germany for the Nazis’ World War II invasion and occupation of his country. Main ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said Thursday it is Poland’s “obligation” to do so. The leader of the Law and Justice party was speaking on the occasion of the release of a long-awaited report on the cost to the country of years of Nazi German occupation as it marks 83 years since the start of World War II. He says, “We not only prepared the report but we have also taken the decision as to the further steps.”