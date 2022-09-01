R. Kelly tells judge he won’t testify at ongoing trial

CHICAGO (AP) — Singer R. Kelly says he won’t testify in his own defense at his ongoing trial on charges that accuse him of child pornography, enticement of minors for sex and fixing his 2008 trial. Kelly’s judge raised the issue on Thursday minutes before attorneys for Kelly and two co-defendants began calling their first witnesses in hopes of countering two weeks of government testimony. Kelly told the judge he had discussed the matter with his lawyers and had decided not to testify. Taking the witness stand is always risky, including because it subjects a defendant to cross-examination. There’s always a chance a defendant blurts out something incriminating under tough questioning.

