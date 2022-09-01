Renewed conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region said widening

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Officials in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region allege that Ethiopian forces have again teamed up with those from neighboring Eritrea to attack the area. Ethiopia’s government did not comment Thursday after the allegations by the Tigray External Affairs Office and by Tigray forces spokesman Getachew Reda, who said a “massive” offensive had begun in northwestern Tigray. But the government alleged in turn that Tigray forces’ own fighting had intensified. Claims by both sides in the renewed conflict are difficult to verify since the Tigray region remains largely cut off from the world without basic services.

