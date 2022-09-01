Russian top oil executive dies, reports suggest suicide

MOSCOW (AP) — The board chairman of Russia’s largest private oil company Lukoil has died. Russian news agencies on Thursday cited sources saying that Ravil Maganov had fallen from a hospital window in what may have been a suicide. A Lukoil statement said Maganov “passed away after a severe illness” but did not give further details. Russian news reports said his body was found on the grounds of the Central Clinical Hospital, where Russia’s political and business elite are often treated. He appeared to have fallen from a sixth-story window, the reports said. Lukoil was one of a few Russian companies to publicly call for an end to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.